Thanks, I've tried deleting the folder like they said in the other thread, and I'm getting the same numbers in "unread" and "Inbox".

So it seems fixed for now.

But in the log I got lots of warnings like this one:

13:24:09.334 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] file does not have a numeric file name C:\Users\myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Mail\a07939\2024\07\01\2412.eml

And an error:

13:24:09.369 error [Mail - restoreMailDb] Error: Path must be absolute /

Error: Path must be absolute /

I have to admint that I'm not much confident that the current vivaldi mail is reliable.

I'll update this thread if I get other issues.

BTW I think that the "All Messages" section should have an "Inbox" filter, that shows all of the messages (read and unread) in the inboxes of all of my accounts.

How to send this request to vivaldi developers?

Thanks.