Unsolved wrong number of unread messages?
Hello,
I'm using my gmail account in vivaldi v6.8.3381.46 on win10.
I don't understand why the number of unread messages in "all messages" is different from the number in the "inbox".
See this screenshot: why unread is 1 and not 3 ?
Thank you.
@lazymonkey2 Strange, i cn not reproduce that on 6.8.3381.46 Win 11 with my GMail account.
Unread and Inbox count is the same.
What happens after restart of Vivaldi?
nothing changes after restart.
I have this configuration for filters of "Unread" (in case it's relevant)
DoctorG Ambassador
@lazymonkey2 You can exit Vivaldi, reset index file and restart Vivaldi, as described at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/548660
Thanks, I've tried deleting the folder like they said in the other thread, and I'm getting the same numbers in "unread" and "Inbox".
So it seems fixed for now.
But in the log I got lots of warnings like this one:
13:24:09.334 warn [Mail - restoreMailDb] file does not have a numeric file name C:\Users\myuser\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Mail\a07939\2024\07\01\2412.eml
And an error:
13:24:09.369 error [Mail - restoreMailDb] Error: Path must be absolute /
Error: Path must be absolute /
I have to admint that I'm not much confident that the current vivaldi mail is reliable.
I'll update this thread if I get other issues.
BTW I think that the "All Messages" section should have an "Inbox" filter, that shows all of the messages (read and unread) in the inboxes of all of my accounts.
How to send this request to vivaldi developers?
Thanks.
@lazymonkey2 said in wrong number of unread messages?:
How to send this request to vivaldi developers?
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@lazymonkey2 OMG!
I am sorry, such tipp helped in the past to reindex the Mail database.
And now such errors. Sad!
Not really bulletproof.
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG @lazymonkey2 I've already submitted a bug report on a similar issue, VB-107658, it's assigned to a developer.
However, I found an old thread in the Forum that, on the surface, technically fixed the reported issue, but it caused a new issue in the process. Could be related.
Spam!
I'm surprised more people don't mention this, but when I get a weird mismatch between counts on received and unread, for example, it usually indicates I have received some spam.
My unread view doesn't show spam but my received view does. Somehow, the message arrives - adds to the unread count in the received view, moves to the spam folder and is marked read (so doesn't add to the count on the spam view)... yet the count on the received view isn't updated.
Could this be happening in this case?
edwardp Ambassador
@mossman said in wrong number of unread messages?:
Spam!
My unread view doesn't show spam but my received view does. Somehow, the message arrives - adds to the unread count in the received view, moves to the spam folder and is marked read (so doesn't add to the count on the spam view)... yet the count on the received view isn't updated.
I believe this is how it's displayed. One account I have in particular, receives multiple spams daily, despite the address not being on any e-mail lists. The provider's spam filter does a decent job of catching the vast majority of it and places it in the Spam folder automatically. I would then go in the Spam folder and Mark All as Read. The account is at a provider in Germany, yet the spam e-mails purport to come from U.S. retailers, who have no operations in Germany that I know of.
@DoctorG
I have reported the bug: VB-107944