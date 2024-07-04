Mail Merge feature to allow Vivaldi Mail client automatically send customized mass emails at defined time intervals (like Mail Merge in Thunderbird)
victorxstc
Please add a SMTP mail merge feature that allows automatically sending multiple batch emails. It gets some items from the user to send customized emails to multiple recipients. The items can be:
- A list of email addresses
- A text template with some wildcard (placeholders or variables). This is the generic text of the mail, with placeholders for information to be filled in from a spreadsheet or CSV, etc.
- A spreadsheet with the information pertaining to the placeholders that are supposed to replace the placeholders within the template.
- Some "time intervals". This can be fixed time intervals or even moving (random) numbers between a minimum and a maximum pause; the user sets a range for pause periods and the mail client randomly selects a value from that range, between each two email. This number changes every time. For example, I give it a range of between 120 and 500 seconds; each time Vivaldi randomly picks a number between 120 and 500, say 375, then waits for 375 seconds and then sends the next email. Then resets that number and picks another one between 120 and 500.
As an example, please have a look at the Mail Merge extension of Mozilla Thunderbird (though its time range option always has Zero as its minimum).
@victorxstc I'm not sure the Vivaldi folks want the client to be used for mass mailings....
