Greetings Vivaldians.

I'm a Vivaldi GX user on one of my browser profiles and also a Firefox GX user on one of my firefox profiles. On Firefox there are these two add-ons for those envious of Opera GX features: First is GX Mods that allows on to use OGX mods in firefox and second is theme styles which just gives you the themes provided in OGX.

Just saw that GX Mods is written in HTML, CSS and Javascript, no XUL (Github: https://github.com/noblereign/GX-Mods-Extension). Downloaded the zip and found thee manifest.json file and looked at it using a code editor. I only watched tutorials of HTML, but still use a custom.css and don't know javascript, how to make the extension use the chromium stuff. Can someone give a guide or atleast code, whatever help. Just want to use the GX Mods extension to improve my Vivaldi GX experience. (especially the sound effects).