Vivaldi 6.8 on Android – New ways to make the browser match you and updated Ad Blocker
jon Vivaldi Team
The latest update to Vivaldi brings new ways for you to personalize the browser, with a customizable button in the address bar and easier Start Page customization. We have also made several improvements to our Ad Blocker and enabled Bookmark nickname matching.
quicksand4627 Ambassador
Is there any way to move back the AdBlock button into the url bar and not next to it? I dont like that the url bar is now that small and feels misaligned as so much space is took by the buttons on the right.
I changed the background image on the start page and now the browser crashes when I try to open a new tab.
I also can't restore the default background in settings
"Open the Bookmarks manager in the same folder you were in last time" feature broken in this update (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99148/open-the-bookmarks-manager-in-the-same-folder-you-were-in-last-time-broken-in-vivaldi-android-6-8-3388-66)
@ourostra: OMG...Me too...can't start the browser again after change the background image...I'll use other browser.
AlexTheGib
After updating I was trying to use the function to customize the background of the start page and vivaldi crashed and now whenever I try to open vivaldi it won't work because it crashes.
Fix this please
@ourostra confirmed, me too...
I have the same thing, I changed the background of speed dial.
I can only open the browser when I click on a link from Facebook / Google News...
But if you open a new tab it crashes, unless you use tabs in incognito mode.
Merci de corriger !
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We're extremely sorry for the trouble.
We've confirmed the crash bug. A new version is on its way to the Play Store and will be live as soon as Google approves it.
Thank you for your patience!
Hi! Same here - after I updated Vivaldi for Android 6.8 and I change Speed Dial background - Vivaldi crashes and I can't open it. I hope this will be fixed soon. Thanks.
Unfortunately I hit a bug. I just changed the wallpaper for my start page and now Vivaldi is crashing when it tries to open the start page. I can't revert it because it also crashes if I try to open the start page settings from the menu. Any idea?
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
@chri_ho if you clear the cache it will work again, but you'll have to login to your account, etc again.
@chri_ho
If you can, wait for an update with a fix:
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@jane-n: Thank you and the team for the quick response
@ourostra: same here sadly 🫤
So, right now without a browser
shaedrashiro
The blank screen still appears.
Has something changed in this release regarding font sizes? Lots of sites look massive now. Old reddit has big text for the links and looks broken as all the other text is small...
so, I set google as homepage by access setting from private window and it worked.
fantasybenji Supporters
@3dvs I did the same thing, putting "Google" on the home page. It works while waiting for the bug to be fixed. And to access my speed dials, I go through the side panel on Android .