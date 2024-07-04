A cookie separation question...
Hi,
I'm a "less than a week" Vivaldi noob, and loving the experience. Especially the many tab management options, that I'm still exploring. And the overall well-crafted feel of Vivaldi.
(At 73, acceptance is not handed out willy-nilly, ha ha.)
My current question, with some background:
(Firefox is my go-to browser, Chrome occasionally. )
I have a few small org clients, NFPs, who use MS365.
I constantly have to log in/out of their tenants. And the cookie experience, esp on FF, makes it painful. Forcing me to log fully out of one to log into the other, etc.
Which sounds like a "multiple profile" use-case. Except that FF does not really do "profiles" and Google Chrome's profiles are a horrendous/confusing mess.
There's an obvious solution in Vivaldi that I'm trying out right now: A separate profile for each client.
So far, it's like heaven, being able to open profile windows in parallel, and work simultaneously on multiple clients. I have held off syncing them because I have been badly burned by sync in other browser implementations. And I'm still understanding Vivaldi sync.
Currently I manually import bookmarks into each profile, but ideally of course would like to keep these in sync. I will try selective sync next.
So a couple of questions:
Is my approach sound? Multiple profile/windows open. Syncing bookmarks/settings/extensions/history.
I also work across a laptop and two desktops on my LAN and have not yet explored how that will work.
Just wondering if the brains trust here has any suggestions/warnings/etc - on performance/sync issues etc.
Many thanks.
@IshRashad said in A cookie separation question...:
being able to open profile windows in parallel ... And I'm still understanding Vivaldi sync.
I hope you have already seen
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles
@TbGbe Thank you, I have. I'm of the RTFM-First tribe, it was a necessity when you bought your first pc in 1983.... (There was no Internet of Helpful People.)
My question was not really a "how, do I do this" but " Is this the only way? do you V/veterans know a better way?".
So let me ask a standard "How do I" question, if I may, please. (Relevant here, and maybe more acceptable)
- Profiles appear to fit my requirement quite well.
- But... is there a simple (or any) mechanism to copy AND sync them to another PC?
The Help implies that if you want to sync them, you're back to creating separate (multiple) accounts. (which unfortunately puts me right back at FF).
Cheers and thanks for the quick reply
lazymonkey2
@IshRashad firefox has "containers". did you tried them?
@IshRashad said in A cookie separation question...:
is there a simple (or any) mechanism to copy AND sync them to another PC?
As I haven't needed to use sync myself for a few years now, I'll have to leave that to others, sorry.
@lazymonkey2
Whoa! I had not heard of them - and when you mentioned them I thought they are probably like Vivaldi Workspaces.
But looking deeper, FF Multi-account containers sounds exactly like what I require: Common infrastructure, separate cookies, sync-able across devices
It's not proper for me to discuss them here, but thank you very much for the suggestion.
I am sure I will continue to use Vivaldi for my casual browsing because I find its configurability (especially UI and management) is quite gorgeous.
I wish it provided what I require, as it feels slick, flexible, and user-friendly.
But your FF suggestion will help fix my big work browser issue that Vivaldi cannot.
Thanks a million mate.
Cheers
Ish
@TbGbe
Thanks anyway, mate