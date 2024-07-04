Hi,

I'm a "less than a week" Vivaldi noob, and loving the experience. Especially the many tab management options, that I'm still exploring. And the overall well-crafted feel of Vivaldi.

(At 73, acceptance is not handed out willy-nilly, ha ha.)

My current question, with some background:

(Firefox is my go-to browser, Chrome occasionally. )

I have a few small org clients, NFPs, who use MS365.

I constantly have to log in/out of their tenants. And the cookie experience, esp on FF, makes it painful. Forcing me to log fully out of one to log into the other, etc.

Which sounds like a "multiple profile" use-case. Except that FF does not really do "profiles" and Google Chrome's profiles are a horrendous/confusing mess.

There's an obvious solution in Vivaldi that I'm trying out right now: A separate profile for each client.

So far, it's like heaven, being able to open profile windows in parallel, and work simultaneously on multiple clients. I have held off syncing them because I have been badly burned by sync in other browser implementations. And I'm still understanding Vivaldi sync.

Currently I manually import bookmarks into each profile, but ideally of course would like to keep these in sync. I will try selective sync next.

So a couple of questions:

Is my approach sound? Multiple profile/windows open. Syncing bookmarks/settings/extensions/history.

I also work across a laptop and two desktops on my LAN and have not yet explored how that will work.

Just wondering if the brains trust here has any suggestions/warnings/etc - on performance/sync issues etc.

Many thanks.