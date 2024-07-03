I've been using the Thunderbird client to get my email from Vivaldi & it's been ok.

But today, I somehow accidentally created the Archive folder (in red) while using Thunderbird.

I've searched all over Thunderbird & asked in another forum, but I am also asking here.

I have no use for this folder since I already created my own Archives folder some time ago.

Can someone please tell me how to get rid of the Archive folder from Thunderbird?