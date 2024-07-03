Thunderbird Folders
-
I've been using the Thunderbird client to get my email from Vivaldi & it's been ok.
But today, I somehow accidentally created the Archive folder (in red) while using Thunderbird.
I've searched all over Thunderbird & asked in another forum, but I am also asking here.
I have no use for this folder since I already created my own Archives folder some time ago.
Can someone please tell me how to get rid of the Archive folder from Thunderbird?
-
yojimbo274064400
In Thunderbird, try the following:
- check Message Archives option under Settings > Account Name > Copies & Folders > Keep message archives in is correctly configured, as highlighted in following image:
FWIW I do not believe Thunderbird would be the cause of this issue. Have you used Vivaldi browser's inbuilt email client to access the same account?
- check Message Archives option under Settings > Account Name > Copies & Folders > Keep message archives in is correctly configured, as highlighted in following image:
-
Thanks for the information. But it wasn't the outcome I wanted.
I did find this solution, which gave me the outcome I wanted.
What is strange is that Vivaldi's Built-In Mail Client & Vivaldi's Webmail show different folders...