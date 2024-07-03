how to enable ExtensionManifestV2Availability in Vivaldi on macOS so i can continue to use uBlock Origin once google disables it in the chrome web store until June 2025?

hi all, i hope everyone is having a lovely day/night! i'm wondering how i can enable ExtensionManifestV2Availability in Vivaldi on macOS so i can continue to use uBlock Origin once google disables it in the chrome web store until June 2025? please, if possible, explain to me like i'm 5, because i have zero coding knowledge. thank you so so much and have a wonderful day!