I've been waiting for years for you to support a full featured email client, yet that point still has not yet arrived. A simple thing for Thunderbird is still beyond the reach of Vivaldi Mail, and I cannot understand why. I have an HTML signature that works fine in Mac Mail, Postbox, Thunderbird (my primary) and even Outlook, but yet you don't support images nor html in your signatures, at least, not as far as I can tell. This is a major issue and it stops me flat from using or even considering your product. It's a seemingly simple thing and I would think it would be on top of your list to fix for even the most basic mail client, even before exchange support, yet you don't offer it and it's been years. Can someone tell me why?