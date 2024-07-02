Since last update, I think it happened after I moved all my tabs/tab stacks (500 of them) into a Workspace and made another one to view my email accounts (5 of them) in Vivaldi Mail, but I might be wrong on this conclusion. Yes, I have many extensions also for printing like Circle Reader, Print Edit We and many others and also uBlock and the likes. However with that being said, I have been printing to PDF without a glitch for many years. I don't have an actual printer. I always print to PDF. I have no antivirus software and I have disabled the malware called "windows defender". In attempt to resolve the issue I have disabled all extensions and also I made a test with the "Guest Profile". No matter what I tried, on any given page, I get the print dialogue, it shows "Print preview failed", print button has been grayed out, same as the ability to switch to another printer driver (like MS Print). The only viable option is to press the "Cancel" button. Would appreciate some help on this.