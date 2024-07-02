Can't Print to PDF, "Print preview failed"
Since last update, I think it happened after I moved all my tabs/tab stacks (500 of them) into a Workspace and made another one to view my email accounts (5 of them) in Vivaldi Mail, but I might be wrong on this conclusion. Yes, I have many extensions also for printing like Circle Reader, Print Edit We and many others and also uBlock and the likes. However with that being said, I have been printing to PDF without a glitch for many years. I don't have an actual printer. I always print to PDF. I have no antivirus software and I have disabled the malware called "windows defender". In attempt to resolve the issue I have disabled all extensions and also I made a test with the "Guest Profile". No matter what I tried, on any given page, I get the print dialogue, it shows "Print preview failed", print button has been grayed out, same as the ability to switch to another printer driver (like MS Print). The only viable option is to press the "Cancel" button. Would appreciate some help on this.
Pesala Ambassador
@svetloslav A known issue in the latest Snapshot. Printing works fine for me in the latest Stable version of Vivaldi.
@Pesala I am on the latest stable and I never do betas. Hopefully it gets resolved in following versions. Printing (to PDF) is essential and a lack of it is a deal-breaker for me. Thank for responding and giving some insight on the matter.
Pesala Ambassador
@svetloslav See this post:
@yngve said in Starting to stabilize – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3381.34:
On my machine, I have not been be able to reproduce a missing preview. OTOH, my elementary steps may not re-enact what others have done closely enough.
I cannot reproduce it either.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@svetloslav @Pesala You may want to have a look at this.
svetloslav
@Pesala found other person in the latest update blog with the same problem, who was linking to a bug discussion at chrome development. They had 2 solutions, but the one that worked for me was to run vivaldi with "--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC" argument. Apparently those are changes Chrome development has made in the never-ending security phobia in the sandboxing code and it is related to unusual locations of executables placement. For the moment resolved with that argument. Consistent with the systematic scare of humanity with the invisible boogyman that is always out there to get them. Of course reverting to a previous version of Vivaldi would also work, but I don't want to loose functionality. But, it is not related to Vivaldi, because ungoogled chromium with an unusual setup is exhibiting the same problem and is fixed the same way.
@yngve Thank you very much, yes that worked for me! It is not related to Vivaldi, but to the overly strict sanboxing fundamentals in chrome.