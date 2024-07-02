Browser display size
In the bottom browser task bar, the page zoom never changes from 115%. I checked in the settings and can make changes there and also on the task bar by clicking on + or - as we all know, but it defaults back to 115% on a refresh or shut down of the browser and restart. Is there a way to permanently set the default to say 120%. thanks for any help
DoctorG Ambassador
@bluknight I tested, set in Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 in Settings → Webpages → Zoom to 120% and it worked after opening a tab, the web page was zoomed.
If you enter a number in zoom field in settings (when you do not use the slider) you need to hit Return key to make setting permanent.