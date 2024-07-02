Hello

At PC I can log in to my acc, vivaldi says that sync is ok, but after a few seconds it says Network error.

At phone sync says that it was at 01/01/1970, but after log off I have the same issue.

How I can restore my sync?

I think that problem with my acc, but I succesfully log in to all vivaldi servises

P.S. There is NO FIREWALL, network is OK.