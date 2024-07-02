Can not sync by my account
Hello
At PC I can log in to my acc, vivaldi says that sync is ok, but after a few seconds it says Network error.
At phone sync says that it was at 01/01/1970, but after log off I have the same issue.
How I can restore my sync?
I think that problem with my acc, but I succesfully log in to all vivaldi servises
P.S. There is NO FIREWALL, network is OK.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@iworm Hi
The problem is likely not on your end. As you can see on vivaldistatus.com, we're currently having issues with the sync service.
Sorry for the trouble this is causing.
@thomasp thanks for answering
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@iworm Hopefully things should be working again for you now.
@thomasp Yes, it worked.
Thanks a lot!