@BrandonKalicharan Hi, the thumbnails use 440 x 360 Pixels (1.22) so if you use a square thumb it won't work well.

If you look under Application\6.8.3381.46\resources\vivaldi\resources\sd_thumbnails in the install folder you will find examples.

I use the following CSS to be able to use any image and not care about their size, as long as the a/r is not completely distorted.

/* Speed Dials thumbnail */ .speeddial .dial .thumbnail-image { display: block; padding: 1em; } /* Speed Dials thumbnail fit container */ .speeddial .dial .thumbnail-image img { object-fit: contain; object-position: center; }

You strictly don't need the padding there but it looks better with a little border.

I honestly don't know why they haven't changed this to allow us to use any image. But at least we have CSS mods.