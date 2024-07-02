Hi Everyone,

I recently did a fresh Windows installation and assumed that Vivaldi had saved my encryption key. Unfortunately, it seems this service often fails, and I wasn't spared.

Before formatting, I cloned my disk and saved the original Vivaldi files on another disk. Is there a way to retrieve the encryption key from any of these files and use it to recover my data on the new installation?

I tried accessing Vivaldi on the backup disk, but it appears as a brand new installation.

Any help or guidance would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks!