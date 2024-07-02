Recovering Vivaldi Encryption Key After Fresh Windows Install?
keradedevn
Hi Everyone,
I recently did a fresh Windows installation and assumed that Vivaldi had saved my encryption key. Unfortunately, it seems this service often fails, and I wasn't spared.
Before formatting, I cloned my disk and saved the original Vivaldi files on another disk. Is there a way to retrieve the encryption key from any of these files and use it to recover my data on the new installation?
I tried accessing Vivaldi on the backup disk, but it appears as a brand new installation.
Any help or guidance would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks!
keradedevn
Also, if anyone has detailed steps on how to locate and transfer the necessary files or keys, that would be super helpful. I'm not very tech-savvy, so any simplified instructions would be greatly appreciated!
@keradedevn Fresh install of Windows? Not likely. Vivaldi (and other Chromium derivatives) use the OS encryption. Windows thinks you are a different user now, with a different key, and presumably doesn't remember your old user and key.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@keradedevn I assume you're talking about the Encryption Password not Encryption Key.
You're supposed to save the Encryption Password. It does not get saved by Vivaldi.
Without it, Vivaldi can't decrypt your data from Sync.
And the stored passwords in your profile can't be decrypted because your OS user has changed.
The Encryption Key is a backup system where you can save a file and use that later to unlock the data. If you have not saved that either, you're out of luck here as well.
It's impossible to recover your Encryption Key unless you've saved it.
Personally I use a KeePass database to store such things.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@keradedevn You might have some hope of recovering your stored passwords from the cloned disk - if you took care to clone the entire disk including the system folders.
The tools Chromepass allows you to decrypt passwords from an external drive, but this is advanced usage and requires you to fill out the options correctly.
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html
EDIT: From a quick test here Chromepass no longer works, but the tool ExtPassword works and is probably simpler to get working - long as you remember the password for the old account.
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/external_drive_password_recovery.html
You have to use the "Load the passwords from another..." option and fill out the required fields. I have never done this myself, so no idea if it actually works... If successful, the tool will allow you to export the passwords in Chrome CSV format that can be imported into Vivaldi.
ExtPassword will not export passwords in a format compatible with Vivaldi/Chrome but you can at least recover them.
Oh and to be clear, this will *NOT' allow you to recover your Encryption Password and decrypt your Sync data, but at least your passwords will be restored.