installed cachyOS, can no longer sync with vivaldi
-
Syncing is working on my phone but not in a fresh install of cachyOS. tried reinstalling vivaldi and even the os, no dice.
-
Well my Vivaldi asked me to enter my password when I launched it and it doesn't sync too. It says the server is experiencing issues. vivaldi:sync-internals page shows bunch of HTTP 500 errors, so I guess sync server is down.
I'm on Windows.
edit: Seems like Vivaldi on Android on the same network syncs OK too though. So it might be broken only for "newly" synced devices...?
-
yeah just tried it on my phone and it works but on my PC nothing. went to vivaldi://sync-internals and it's just showing this: Mon Jul 01 2024 17:14:44 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time)
Status
{
"actionable_error": [
{
"stat_name": "Error Type",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "Action",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "Error Description",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
}
],
"actionable_error_detected": false,
"details": [
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Transport State",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "Initializing"
},
{
"stat_name": "User Actionable Error",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "None"
},
{
"stat_name": "Disable Reasons",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "None"
},
{
"stat_name": "Sync Feature Enabled",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Setup In Progress",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Auth Error",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "OK since 2024-07-01 17:07:14 -04"
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Summary"
},
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Client Version",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "Vivaldi Linux 126.0.6478.133 (fc048ddc979dd4b5812491cce07da57059e0bbae) stable"
},
{
"stat_name": "Server URL",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync"
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Version Info"
},
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Requested Token",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "2024-07-01 17:07:12 -04"
},
{
"stat_name": "Received Token Response",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "2024-07-01 17:07:13 -04"
},
{
"stat_name": "Last Token Request Result",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "OK"
},
{
"stat_name": "Has Token",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": true
},
{
"stat_name": "Next Token Request",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "not scheduled"
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Credentials"
},
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Server Connection",
"stat_status": "in_bad_state",
"stat_value": "server error since 2024-07-01 17:07:14 -04"
},
{
"stat_name": "Last Synced",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": "Never"
},
{
"stat_name": "Sync First-Time Setup Complete",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Sync Cycle Ongoing",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Local Sync Backend Enabled",
"stat_status": "",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Local Backend Path",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Local State"
},
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Throttled or Backoff",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Retry Time",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "Notifications Enabled",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": false
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Network"
},
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Explicit Passphrase",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Passphrase Required",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Cryptographer Ready To Encrypt",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Cryptographer Has Pending Keys",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Encrypted Types",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "Has Keystore Key",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Keystore Migration Time",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "Passphrase Type",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "Explicit passphrase Time",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "Trusted Vault Migration Time",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "Trusted Vault Version/Epoch",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": 0
},
{
"stat_name": "Trusted Vault Auto Upgrade Group",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Encryption"
},
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Sync Source",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "GetKey Step Failed",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": false
},
{
"stat_name": "Download Step Result",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
},
{
"stat_name": "Commit Step Result",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": "Uninitialized"
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Status from Last Completed Session"
},
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Notifications Received",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": 0
},
{
"stat_name": "Updates Downloaded",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": 0
},
{
"stat_name": "Tombstone Updates",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": 0
},
{
"stat_name": "Successful Commits",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": 0
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Running Totals"
},
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Server Conflicts",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": 0
},
{
"stat_name": "Committed Items",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": 0
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Transient Counters (this cycle)"
},
{
"data": [
{
"stat_name": "Updates Downloaded",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": 0
},
{
"stat_name": "Committed Count",
"stat_status": "uninitialized",
"stat_value": 0
}
],
"is_sensitive": false,
"title": "Transient Counters (last cycle of last completed session)"
}
],
"type_status": [],
"unrecoverable_error_detected": false
}
===
Log
[
{
"details": "Reason: NEW_CLIENT",
"proto": {
"client_status": {},
"debug_info": {
"cryptographer_has_pending_keys": false,
"cryptographer_ready": false,
"events": [
{
"singleton_event": "INITIALIZATION_COMPLETE"
},
{
"singleton_event": "CONNECTION_STATUS_CHANGE"
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
}
],
"events_dropped": false
},
"get_updates": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"fetch_folders": true,
"from_progress_marker": [
{
"data_type_id": "47745"
}
],
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"need_encryption_key": true
},
"protocol_version": "99",
"share": "[email protected]"
},
"time": 1719868034479.139,
"type": "Initial GetUpdates"
},
{
"details": "Received error: HTTP error (500)",
"proto": {},
"time": 1719868034641.928,
"type": "GetUpdates Response"
},
{
"details": "Reason: NEW_CLIENT",
"proto": {
"client_status": {},
"debug_info": {
"cryptographer_has_pending_keys": false,
"cryptographer_ready": false,
"events": [
{
"singleton_event": "INITIALIZATION_COMPLETE"
},
{
"singleton_event": "CONNECTION_STATUS_CHANGE"
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
}
],
"events_dropped": false
},
"get_updates": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"fetch_folders": true,
"from_progress_marker": [
{
"data_type_id": "47745"
}
],
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"need_encryption_key": true
},
"protocol_version": "99",
"share": "[email protected]"
},
"time": 1719868079484.727,
"type": "Initial GetUpdates"
},
{
"details": "Received error: HTTP error (500)",
"proto": {},
"time": 1719868079951.062,
"type": "GetUpdates Response"
},
{
"details": "Reason: NEW_CLIENT",
"proto": {
"client_status": {},
"debug_info": {
"cryptographer_has_pending_keys": false,
"cryptographer_ready": false,
"events": [
{
"singleton_event": "INITIALIZATION_COMPLETE"
},
{
"singleton_event": "CONNECTION_STATUS_CHANGE"
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
}
],
"events_dropped": false
},
"get_updates": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"fetch_folders": true,
"from_progress_marker": [
{
"data_type_id": "47745"
}
],
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"need_encryption_key": true
},
"protocol_version": "99",
"share": "[email protected]"
},
"time": 1719868181201.776,
"type": "Initial GetUpdates"
},
{
"details": "Received error: HTTP error (500)",
"proto": {},
"time": 1719868181940.712,
"type": "GetUpdates Response"
},
{
"details": "Reason: NEW_CLIENT",
"proto": {
"client_status": {},
"debug_info": {
"cryptographer_has_pending_keys": false,
"cryptographer_ready": false,
"events": [
{
"singleton_event": "INITIALIZATION_COMPLETE"
},
{
"singleton_event": "CONNECTION_STATUS_CHANGE"
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
},
{
"sync_cycle_completed_event_info": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"num_server_conflicts": "0",
"num_updates_downloaded": "0"
}
}
],
"events_dropped": false
},
"get_updates": {
"caller_info": {
"notifications_enabled": false
},
"fetch_folders": true,
"from_progress_marker": [
{
"data_type_id": "47745"
}
],
"get_updates_origin": "NEW_CLIENT",
"need_encryption_key": true
},
"protocol_version": "99",
"share": "[email protected]"
},
"time": 1719868333816.618,
"type": "Initial GetUpdates"
},
{
"details": "Received error: HTTP error (500)",
"proto": {},
"time": 1719868334250.303,
"type": "GetUpdates Response"
}
]