Password Manager operation?
notsobright
I have more than one account for a certain website, and Password Manager has stored all the relevant data, but when I try to login to that website the first of these data is always forced into the Username and Password fields. When I delete these and replace them with different data it immediately gets overwritten with the first again, so I can only use one account on that website. Is the Password Manager unable to cope with multiple accounts on the same website?
@notsobright If you are using the Vivaldi password manager, all you have to do it click on one of the log-in fields and wait for a list of your usernames to appear. Then select the one you want to use, Vivaldi will fill it in with the relevant password, and then you log in.
Very very rarely, the website will override your preferences and force you to log in with what it thinks should be in those fields, but 99% of the time you just select from the drop-down and all goes swimmingly.
Whatever you do, don't try to erase either of the fields. Just select from the drop-down.
notsobright
@Ayespy Many thanks for your reply. You describe the way I expected it to work, but my problem was that it wasn't working that way. I deleted the entry that was being forced and it worked properly. Then I added the entry again and the fault hasn't recurred. A solution but not an explanation, but that will do.
@notsobright Yes, the Login Data file can get corrupted for some reason. Then you have to replace it with a clean one. But if replacing the entry worked, then, yay.