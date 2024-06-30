@notsobright If you are using the Vivaldi password manager, all you have to do it click on one of the log-in fields and wait for a list of your usernames to appear. Then select the one you want to use, Vivaldi will fill it in with the relevant password, and then you log in.

Very very rarely, the website will override your preferences and force you to log in with what it thinks should be in those fields, but 99% of the time you just select from the drop-down and all goes swimmingly.

Whatever you do, don't try to erase either of the fields. Just select from the drop-down.