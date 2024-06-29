How does VIV remember tags?
I found this interesting... I backed up my profile and nuked and paved. And when I put my profile back, after getting my linux system set up, I launched VIV and it said something about it couldn't decrypt my profile, and did I want to try to launch the profile again or start over. Not sure what I did wrong?
I unfortunately had to start over.
UGH... I was dreading it..... having to re label EVERY...SINGLE...EMAIL... on the fastmail server..
But to my surprise, as soon as I added my account, all of the labels repopulated, and the emails that had already been tagged, were still tagged..
I was curious to know, how does VIV do that?
Are my labels saved to my Viv profile or something?
And it remembers what I had already tagged, and just repopulates my tags from that?
@CWM030 labels are stored as metadata to emails on the server. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73130/are-labels-synced-with-mail-provider-in-some-sort-of-way/2?_=1719696434474