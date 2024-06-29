I found this interesting... I backed up my profile and nuked and paved. And when I put my profile back, after getting my linux system set up, I launched VIV and it said something about it couldn't decrypt my profile, and did I want to try to launch the profile again or start over. Not sure what I did wrong?

I unfortunately had to start over.

UGH... I was dreading it..... having to re label EVERY...SINGLE...EMAIL... on the fastmail server..

But to my surprise, as soon as I added my account, all of the labels repopulated, and the emails that had already been tagged, were still tagged..

I was curious to know, how does VIV do that?

Are my labels saved to my Viv profile or something?

And it remembers what I had already tagged, and just repopulates my tags from that?