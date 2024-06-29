Recently, I've found when I try to open a Dropbox Excel or Word file, I can select only the Web App. Opening in the copy of Excel or Word I have installed on my computer is no longer an option. This is relatively new behavior, and I don't know what has caused it.

This is what I do: I find a document in Dropbox, open it in full screen, and click "open in." The only option "Word (or Excel) for the web." I know I used to be able to open the installed app.

I do NOT have this issue with MS Edge, but I do in Google Chrome (strange--I didn't earlier this morning, but I do now).

I am running Windows 11 on a Dell desktop. Dropbox version is 202.4.5551. I have looked through the Vivaldi settings but do not see anything that might affect this behavior. Vivaldi version is 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit).

Any ideas why this behavior or how to fix it? Thanks much for any help!

How it should be:

