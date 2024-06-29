This used to work in the past, but recently I've experienced two instances where Vivaldi fails to connect with USB devices.

Update my Numworks graphical calculator

Install GrapheneOS in my new Pixel 7a mobile phone

Both procedures are executed from a website using standard WebUSB connection libraries (from Google I believe). In both cases I had to revert to Edge browser to getting things done.

Has anyone else been experiencing this?

Could it be that Vivaldi broke something w.r.t. WebUSB connections?