Failure to connect with USB devices
S_Paternotte
This used to work in the past, but recently I've experienced two instances where Vivaldi fails to connect with USB devices.
- Update my Numworks graphical calculator
- Install GrapheneOS in my new Pixel 7a mobile phone
Both procedures are executed from a website using standard WebUSB connection libraries (from Google I believe). In both cases I had to revert to Edge browser to getting things done.
Has anyone else been experiencing this?
Could it be that Vivaldi broke something w.r.t. WebUSB connections?
DoctorG
@S_Paternotte said in Failure to connect with USB devices:
Vivaldi broke something w.r.t. WebUSB connections
Yes, WebUSB (WebHID) is broken in Vivaldi.
A reported issue in bug tracker – no progress for a fix