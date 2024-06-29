Hello, second time posting I think, it doesn't really matter.

I've been having an issue with Vivaldi for about a month now. I am just now posting because I want to be able to use Vivaldi again, as it is my favorite browser.

I've been experiencing two issues: Crashing & broken pages

When opening Vivaldi, it stays open for a few seconds then closes, no error message or anything. I have seen other forum post about a similar issue, but none of the solutions worked. I've tried verifying my Windows install and disabling all my extensions, didn't work. I thought this was a computer specific issue, but the same problem happens on my laptop. So I am guessing it has to do with Vivaldi itself.

When the browser does manage to startup, I am able to use it for about a minute before all the pages break. All existing and opened pages show a gray screen with an upside down dead bird.

I don't have much for screenshots as there isn't anything to show, I can provide more info if needed.