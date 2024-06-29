Customizations for dark mode
Love the dark mode feature, but there are some site that do not get better with it, and some just break. For instance, forge-vtt.com is for playing RPGs, but the dark mode on it makes the font color in white and don't change the background, so it becomes illegible. You need to add the possibility of defining sites where dark mode does not activate. Either that or a visible button somewhere, or right click menu, or a keyboard shortcut to activate/deactivate dark mode.
Examples of the problem:
When rolling dice
When rolling dice - No dark mode
Bottom dice tray
Bottom dice tray - no dark mode
Horizonger
@1537592846 Please try using this extension, I use it on many websites and when it doesn't work I use the browser's dark mode to force dark mode on it.
This helps to restore the color of the image only by reversing the background of the site.
This is still a huge problem, and this dark mide is already being discussed. Yes, probably the last 10 years.
Everything has already is in CSS, the methods are known.
There are many articles on how to design a website in different topics.
There are already many sites where there is no light theme at all, squeezing out monitors and eyes.
Recently, CSS even introduced additional functions for the Dark mode. Bootstrap sharped for light/dark scheme.
That is, write literally 2 lines and the problem is solved. Well, this probably applies more to the authors of the sites that they don't have the brains to get to this point.
There was even widespread discussion on Wikipedia. And then the authors took it and completely deleted it with a verdict: "there will be no dark topic on Wikipedia'.
There, for a couple of days, probably. Rewriting the main styles with 2 people can do all this.
barbudo2005
Use the Dark Reader extension. The best of all.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh