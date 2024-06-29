This is still a huge problem, and this dark mide is already being discussed. Yes, probably the last 10 years.

Everything has already is in CSS, the methods are known.

There are many articles on how to design a website in different topics.

There are already many sites where there is no light theme at all, squeezing out monitors and eyes.

Recently, CSS even introduced additional functions for the Dark mode. Bootstrap sharped for light/dark scheme.

That is, write literally 2 lines and the problem is solved. Well, this probably applies more to the authors of the sites that they don't have the brains to get to this point.

There was even widespread discussion on Wikipedia. And then the authors took it and completely deleted it with a verdict: "there will be no dark topic on Wikipedia'.

There, for a couple of days, probably. Rewriting the main styles with 2 people can do all this.