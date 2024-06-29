[Request] Debian/Ubuntu Repository to use non-free, and added to extrepo.
extrepo, on Debian, has a means to add and support 3rd party repositories to make adding and using repos, like Vivaldi's, easily.
Since Vivaldi is not opensource, however, the policy would be to use "non-free" rather than "main" for the repository. For the sake of this extrepo it could be a simple symlink to keep things working nicely for all that it truly matters.
Ultimately, it would be very handy to have Vivaldi listed in extrepo to simply:
extrepo enable vivaldi apt install vivaldi-stable
And be done.
Submission to extrepo is also very simple and provided here:
https://salsa.debian.org/extrepo-team/extrepo-data
edwardp Ambassador
@ericrenfro If you download and install the Vivaldi .deb package, updates will automatically download/install from Vivaldi's repository.
@edwardp said in [Request] Debian/Ubuntu Repository to use non-free, and added to extrepo.:
While true, this is kind of a pretty dirty hacky way to do it, via a cron job in /etc/cron.daily.. You'd literally be better off including the /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list in the package, the GPG key properly installed also in /usr/share/keyrings (this is for system installed packages like .deb packages to use). and stop manually installing the repo in a cron job.
At worst, this should be using the postinst and prerm scripts in the package itself, just in case you somehow need to make any distro-specific issues between Debian and Ubuntu and the likes.
edwardp Ambassador
@ericrenfro I'm not too familiar with cron jobs, but what I was referring to, is once the Vivaldi .deb is installed, then running apt or nala to update the system, it will update Vivaldi along with any other updated Debian packages that may be available.
@edwardp said in [Request] Debian/Ubuntu Repository to use non-free, and added to extrepo.:
That's what I'm talking about.
The vivaldi-stable package has a cron job that runs daily:
dpkg -L vivaldi-stable | grep cron /etc/cron.daily /opt/vivaldi/cron /opt/vivaldi/cron/vivaldi /etc/cron.daily/vivaldi
That what it specifically does is extract, by base64, the GPG keyring for the repository, and generates the /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list, every day.
This is not the most ideal or correct way to handle this, at all.