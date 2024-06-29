extrepo, on Debian, has a means to add and support 3rd party repositories to make adding and using repos, like Vivaldi's, easily.

Since Vivaldi is not opensource, however, the policy would be to use "non-free" rather than "main" for the repository. For the sake of this extrepo it could be a simple symlink to keep things working nicely for all that it truly matters.

Ultimately, it would be very handy to have Vivaldi listed in extrepo to simply:

extrepo enable vivaldi apt install vivaldi-stable

And be done.

Submission to extrepo is also very simple and provided here:

https://salsa.debian.org/extrepo-team/extrepo-data