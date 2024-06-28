Hi. Pretty sure this has already been talked about, just wanted to add my vote to revert the new functionality.

New behaviour, in 6.8 I believe, is to change the dimensions of the grid that the tab stack popup thumbnails are shown in. Depending on how many tabs I have in a stack, the thumbnails shown when I mouse over the stack might be shown in a single column, or perhaps two or three columns.

Now the behaviour seems to tend to display all thumbnails for a stack in a single column, necessitating scrolling vertically if required.

I personally feel this is a regression and would rather the old functionality be restored, or at least enabled by way of an option.