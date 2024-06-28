Tab stack popup thumbnails
Hi. Pretty sure this has already been talked about, just wanted to add my vote to revert the new functionality.
New behaviour, in 6.8 I believe, is to change the dimensions of the grid that the tab stack popup thumbnails are shown in. Depending on how many tabs I have in a stack, the thumbnails shown when I mouse over the stack might be shown in a single column, or perhaps two or three columns.
Now the behaviour seems to tend to display all thumbnails for a stack in a single column, necessitating scrolling vertically if required.
I personally feel this is a regression and would rather the old functionality be restored, or at least enabled by way of an option.
Pesala Ambassador
@bobf32 I think this is a regression. It has probably been reported already, though I am not sure where the topic is.
Please do not repost feature request topics, especially if they are bugs. Comment on the existing topic, and vote for it if it is a feature request.
Z Zalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests