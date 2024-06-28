In the past few months something changed where now I can't move around a Google sheet (particularly to the left) without triggering the browser to go back one page. I have gone through every setting I can find and turned off whatever I could but nothing seems to work. This is incredibly annoying. See the video for an example.

In it, I scroll right and then because I'm continuing with 2 fingers on the trackpad in the same motion, I can scroll left. But, when I stop and the first thing I want to do is scroll left, you see it kicks off the go back one page action.

Is there a fix?