IMAP The server couldn't retrieve the following message
majesticra
Dear All,
I am really enjoying Vivaldi mail for a long time but with some of the resent versions I start getting strange messages on email update:
The server couldn't retrieve the following messages: or The server couldn't retrieve the following message: Subject: "Subject info" From: "Not available" ("Not available") Sent date: 6/24/2024 1:35:12 PM The message hasn't been deleted. You might be able to view it using either Outlook or Outlook Web App. You can also contact the sender to find out what the message says.
Usually such messages are grouped together meaning probably that several messages failed to load in a row or in one attempt. And I didn't fine a way to reload, refresh, make this message to reload normally.
I tried:
- Removing, adding account
- Removing mail cache and DB
- Cleaning index
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision fc048ddc979dd4b5812491cce07da57059e0bbae OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22635.2700) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.21 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
Server info:
edwardp Ambassador
@majesticra If it's having trouble retrieving the message, the problem would be on the IMAP side, not SMTP.
I have some Outlook accounts I use for testing, but have never seen anything like that.
This page has the current IMAP and SMTP server settings for outlook.com addresses.
yojimbo274064400
Maybe some form of Digital / Information Rights Management restricting the downloading of these messages to unsupported clients; hence the assurance the message has not been deleted and suggestion to view using an Outlook client.