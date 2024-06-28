Dear All,

I am really enjoying Vivaldi mail for a long time but with some of the resent versions I start getting strange messages on email update:

The server couldn't retrieve the following messages: or The server couldn't retrieve the following message: Subject: "Subject info" From: "Not available" ("Not available") Sent date: 6/24/2024 1:35:12 PM The message hasn't been deleted. You might be able to view it using either Outlook or Outlook Web App. You can also contact the sender to find out what the message says.

Usually such messages are grouped together meaning probably that several messages failed to load in a row or in one attempt. And I didn't fine a way to reload, refresh, make this message to reload normally.

I tried:

Removing, adding account Removing mail cache and DB Cleaning index

Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision fc048ddc979dd4b5812491cce07da57059e0bbae OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22635.2700) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.21 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e

Server info: