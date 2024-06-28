Configurable notifications in Mail
stefanfrede
It would be nice to be able to choose which folders trigger a notification, e.g. a badge count. For example, I would prefer to be notified only about emails in my inbox and not about emails I have moved to a folder called Later.
And while I'm at it, in my everyday life, unread and received are more or less the same thing, and it would be nice to be able to choose whether or not I want to see an unread folder.
Pesala Ambassador
@stefanfrede said in Configurable notifications in Mail:
it would be nice to be able to choose whether or not I want to see an unread folder.
At the top of the Received folder list of messages there are some buttons.
Disable the Read button to hide all messages that have already been read.
Some users work with the Read folder, which equates to your Later emails. Forget about moving messages to folders; it is a waste of time. The tools already exist to filter messages in many different ways: Labels, Flags, Read Status, Spam, etc.
stefanfrede
Thank you! At least I'll be able to get rid of the badges next to the Unread folder, but it would still be nice to be able to hide it.
With that another question popped into my head, because it seems that the Received folder is not my inbox. Where is my inbox?
The idea behind the later folder is not to be notified of anything that does not require immediate action, such as newsletters.
Emails that are important to me will make it to my inbox, and I don't mind getting a notification about them, e.g. badge counts.
The tools already exist to filter messages in many different ways: Labels, flags, read status, spam, etc.
I do most of this directly with my email provider, so I am not dependent on any email client.