Do you use the vivaldi.social shortlink?
Vivaldi Social users! How do you access the site? I’m just curios if people type vivaldi.social, the long-domain, or something else to access the service.
@daniel on Android I just put the standard bookmark on my speed dial https://vivaldi.com/bk/sd-social, and on the desktop I replaced the web panel with a custom button that opens https://social.vivaldi.net/home as a new tab (I don't use the bookmarks bar so I abuse the panel bar with custom buttons for a couple of bookmarks mixed in with actual panels)
I type
vs
Huh, didn't even know that existed. I was always using social.vivaldi.net since that's what I saw in the address bar whenever I was on the home server.
I don't need it for the address bar since I always restore my last session with a lot of tab stacks staying the same, and V.S. is now a permanent presence for me, but I will start using it in those annoying moments when I've opened some post on its original server and then I decide to reply/favorite/boost and suddenly get the popup about switching back to my home server (will Mastodon ever fix it so this happens somehow more seamlessly?).
@daniel I let my Butler type the address
@luetage Yes, you're right, leave it to Jeeves.
Here I am, I thought I new everything :sigh. O well...
I guess I am old school. I typed out " https://social.vivaldi.net/ " for a Speed Dial shortcut.
I might take the time to create a Keyboard shortcut (I created, therefore I know where I'm going (hopefully ) ).
I even use a URL preview extension as I don't know were those shortened URLs are taking me. If it appears as a valid site I will use that to expand that to a full URL... But here I am, getting off topic.
@daniel, I don't use Social networks on mobile, bad for muy old eyes with a small screen, but I use it in full view on desktop, accesing it with a Bookmark, same as the Forum.
@daniel I use the standard bookmark https://vivaldi.com/bk/sd-social
Never knew that there is a Vivaldi domain vivaldi.social.
@daniel
Speaking-of, if you want this shortlink to be the better-known version of how to get to Vivaldi Social, maybe it's worth contacting whoever's maintaining the servers directory at https://joinmastodon.org/servers to tell them to replace it? Still says social.vivaldi.net on there.