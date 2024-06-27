Huh, didn't even know that existed. I was always using social.vivaldi.net since that's what I saw in the address bar whenever I was on the home server.

I don't need it for the address bar since I always restore my last session with a lot of tab stacks staying the same, and V.S. is now a permanent presence for me, but I will start using it in those annoying moments when I've opened some post on its original server and then I decide to reply/favorite/boost and suddenly get the popup about switching back to my home server (will Mastodon ever fix it so this happens somehow more seamlessly?).