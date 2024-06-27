Which was:

" MAKE IT MAKE SENSE!"

I've been giving VIV MAIL "The Ol' Collage Try" with JUST IMAP, which is NOT like me. I've always been a POP3 kinda person.

I am starting to get comfortable with VIV MAIL.. It feels REALLY REALLY weird to leave everything in the INBOX. It almost feels like MADNESS / INSANITY. hahaha.... I am use to everything being downloaded and then separated into folders. lol.

BUTTT, it IS kinda nice to NOT have to remember to make backups, not have to set a mail client up, not have to set up 1,000 rules etc!