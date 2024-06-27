Follow up to my questions the other day
Which was:
" MAKE IT MAKE SENSE!"
I've been giving VIV MAIL "The Ol' Collage Try" with JUST IMAP, which is NOT like me. I've always been a POP3 kinda person.
I am starting to get comfortable with VIV MAIL.. It feels REALLY REALLY weird to leave everything in the INBOX. It almost feels like MADNESS / INSANITY. hahaha.... I am use to everything being downloaded and then separated into folders. lol.
BUTTT, it IS kinda nice to NOT have to remember to make backups, not have to set a mail client up, not have to set up 1,000 rules etc!
@CWM030 go for it! Use Unread as the place to work, mark as read when you are done with the email. All other views are primarily useful to find things. Regarding rules, check out my blog post about email folders in my signature!
Oh oops, I have ALL ACCOUNTS at the top and I just click INBOX and have everything read hidden.
When done, I label it as ARCHIVES then hit the K button to hide it.
mib2berlin
@CWM030
Hi, it make no sense to me to use Inbox with 5 accounts if I can see all messages in Unread.
If I want to see only Yahoo mails I type ya in the search field, for example but I need this rarely.
Test this for some time, no jumping to each Inbox folder needed.
I set rules/filters on the mail server, then they work for all clients I use on different platforms/devices.
Cheers, mib