Pin to toolbar doesn't work
The toggle for Manage Extensions > [Details for any extension] > Pin to Toolbar doesn't do anything.
Usually in browsers this does the same as Show Button/Hide Button for the extension in question. That would be expected here too, or this setting needs to be hidden altogether for being broken as is.
@snakehill That’s a Chrome setting and it should be removed. But nothing is broken.
Vivaldi’s equal setting is Show/Hide Button when right‐clicking an extension button in the toolbar. In Vivaldi you can toggle extensions with a dedicated button, once you‘ve hid your first extension. You can show an extension button again by right‐clicking it from the overflow menu.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@snakehill The Manage Extensions page is part of Chromium, so Vivaldi can't remove features from there. Vivaldi needs to build its own extension management UI and that probably won't happen any day soon.
Read about managing extensions in Vivaldi:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/extensions/
But nice of you to make a video, it always helps understand the problem, even though there is no actual problem here
Thanks for the replies!
Only if a setting doesn't work and do anything, it's broken by definition. If it can't be removed, it probably should just be linked to the Show/Hide Button, activating that like other Chromium browsers. A standard/average user will expect it to work and do something.
Probably easiest would be to integrate #pin-to-toolbar { display:none; } for vivaldi://extensions/. It can be modded as such, but such mods should not be necessary for core functionality, especially if someday it ends up being linked and working anyways.
@snakehill It’s a cosmetic problem, yes. These don’t have high priority.