Here is my customized Vivaldi setup
I use custom themes, internal CSS/HTML/JS modifications to the browser, user styles and user scripts to modify webpages,
vivaldi://flags, settings, and extensions to tailor Vivaldi to how I like it.
Using GIMP, I was even able to create memorable custom thumbnail images for the websites in my Speed Dial in Vivaldi.
Let me know what you think.
mib2berlin
@mgunt5
Hi, I do the same but use 440x360 pixel to get it fit better in the speed dials.
I like it more colorful.
Cheers, mib