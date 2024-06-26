Setting new tabs to open in a stack stops them from opening in a tiled grid?
-
terribleMia
I use both tab stacking and tiling regularly - often together. In all cases:
- I want new tabs from any tab to open in a stack with that tab
- I want new tabs from a tiled tab to open in another tile (at least when tiling in a grid)
There is only one preference setting, and it is specific to stacking (no mention of tiles). But it seems to impact both stacking and tiling. When I set
New Tab Position…
- to
After Related Tab: I get my preferred tiling behavior, but not the preferred stacking behavior
- to
As Tab Stack with Related Tab: Now I get the desired stacking behavior, but links from tiled tabs open un-tiled
Is there a reason to have only one preference setting, and have it impact both features like that? Is this a bug?