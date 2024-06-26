I use both tab stacking and tiling regularly - often together. In all cases:

I want new tabs from any tab to open in a stack with that tab I want new tabs from a tiled tab to open in another tile (at least when tiling in a grid)

There is only one preference setting, and it is specific to stacking (no mention of tiles). But it seems to impact both stacking and tiling. When I set New Tab Position …

to After Related Tab : I get my preferred tiling behavior, but not the preferred stacking behavior

: I get my preferred tiling behavior, but not the preferred stacking behavior to As Tab Stack with Related Tab : Now I get the desired stacking behavior, but links from tiled tabs open un-tiled

Is there a reason to have only one preference setting, and have it impact both features like that? Is this a bug?