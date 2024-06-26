I am having this issue on macOS with tabs sometimes jumping in random positions. This behaviour makes it very hard to use the browser as it becomes difficult to understand if one has correctly selected the desired tab in addition to confusing the order of the opened tabs.

It seems to be it's happening only when:

Vivaldi is in full screen on an external display regardless if macbook is in clamshell mode or not

It does not seem to happen if:

Vivaldi is not in full screen on an external monitor

Vivaldi is in full screen on the macbook's own display regardless of being connected or not to an external display

I will try to share a video of the issue and screenshot of the settings in use for tabs.

Video of the issue

https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZria10ZVVv6c9uJcsmj5I1Nf9N90h5jylP7

Settings

https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZSra10ZRv2tdSzxbqk4izyE6D9Qiui3C4hk