Please Make The Addressbar Good For Once!
I've been using Vivaldi since last year after coming from Opera. The browser is so good, but the address bar is so terrible. I feel like its the cryptonite of the development team!
I am happy that a lot of the major issues with the address bar have been addressed, but there's still so much left to be desired compared to all other browsers. It makes using Vivaldi a chore a lot of the times.
Here's an example of one of the biggest issues plaguing the address bar for me. I type stuff into the address bar, only to get sent to something completely unrelated simply because either certain words matched, or because some previous result (be it typed history, link, or title of something) contained those characters even without forming a word nor being in order.
Another example, I decided to type "open it" on my address bar. For whatever reason the first result is the open AI community forum. This got recommended because the word community has the letters it and then openai has open in it. Worst of all is that this result is automatically selected without even filling up the address bar itself, not giving me a visual clue that I should and can cancel out the selection.
One final example.
@Kuroodo
Hi, I get:
Do you have search suggestion URL added to the search engine settings?
Do you change settings in Drop-Down Priority List in Settings Address Bar?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Try googling the visual studio query, or here's the link for you https://www.google.com/search?q=visual+studio+code+not+showing+run+and+stop+bar, then try again.
My settings
If I type another letter the history entry disappear and only the search sugesstions left.
First I would try to disable all what you don't need, Direct Match, Vivaldi Pages etc..
@mib2berlin It's still the same for me. What are your other address bar settings?
@mib2berlin I have copied your settings and the result for me is still the same.
I did notice that in your screenshot you have a "Search Google" category that shows up first. For me this only shows up if there's a trailing space. Without the space, it goes straight to the browser history suggestion.
@Kuroodo
Yes, I don't use the address bar often like this just playing with the settings.
Enable "Search to go" and move it on top is maybe what you are looking for.
I have "History" disabled usually for example, as I don't need it in the address bar.
You can use the Quick Menu F2 and configure it different to your address bar, I use it to reach bookmarks quite fast.
There are many ways in Vivaldi to get what you want but it is sometimes tricky to find out how.
Cheers, mib
I've complained about this for quite some time and still nothing has happened to fix it.
@Kuroodo said in Please Make The Addressbar Good For Once!:
I did notice that in your screenshot you have a "Search Google" category that shows up first.
This is about the only fix that i've come across to make it work ~90% of the time. Basically if you have anything in your history/bookmarks etc then it will always end up being selected even if you only type in 2 letters.
Having search as the first dropdown option at least lets you search a term.
There are many ways in Vivaldi to get what you want but it is sometimes tricky to find out how
While I love how extensive the configuration of this browser is, I expect that the default configuration, at least for the address bar, to match the same experience as all other browsers. I never had these problems with chrome, opera, edge, nor firefox. The address bar of those browsers function more or less the same, allowing for the same experience between them. Vivaldi is the only one that is different, and inconsistent at that.