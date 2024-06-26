I've been using Vivaldi since last year after coming from Opera. The browser is so good, but the address bar is so terrible. I feel like its the cryptonite of the development team!

I am happy that a lot of the major issues with the address bar have been addressed, but there's still so much left to be desired compared to all other browsers. It makes using Vivaldi a chore a lot of the times.

Here's an example of one of the biggest issues plaguing the address bar for me. I type stuff into the address bar, only to get sent to something completely unrelated simply because either certain words matched, or because some previous result (be it typed history, link, or title of something) contained those characters even without forming a word nor being in order.

Another example, I decided to type "open it" on my address bar. For whatever reason the first result is the open AI community forum. This got recommended because the word community has the letters it and then openai has open in it. Worst of all is that this result is automatically selected without even filling up the address bar itself, not giving me a visual clue that I should and can cancel out the selection.



One final example.

