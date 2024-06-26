Vivaldi does not ask for permission to use USB device
I had this issue on multiple sites but this is good example, there are two good examples:
- https://launcher.keychron.com/#/firmware/flash - there is a Keychron Launcher website where I am clicking button to "Connect" / "Add" my keyboard and there should be popup to select an keyboard.
- https://usevia.app - this an simple web site which lets you test your keyboard and same story as above, when trying to authorize device (keyboard etc) there is no popup to select actual device.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Spamm3r A known and confirmed bug with missing WebHID popup in Vivaldi UI.
VB-101499 "[WebCompat] navigator.usb.requestDevice fails to show selection popup for device" - Confirmed, dev assigned.