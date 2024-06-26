I use sync between my desktop, laptop, and phone, and for some reason I periodically need to log back in on my laptop (and sometimes my desktop as well) and set up sync all over again. This is especially common when upgrading to a new version (such a today, which was the first time I opened it on my laptop with 6.8). Is there a reason this happens and a way to prevent it? Whenever I have to do this, old data (bookmarks, reading list, notes, etc.) gets pushed to the server, and I end up having to delete it, which is a royal pain in the rear.

My desktop and laptop both run Linux. My phone is on Android, and fortunately hasn't seen this issue. When I had to do this on my laptop today there was a message that said "persisted access token data not found".