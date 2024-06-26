Need to Log Back In
I use sync between my desktop, laptop, and phone, and for some reason I periodically need to log back in on my laptop (and sometimes my desktop as well) and set up sync all over again. This is especially common when upgrading to a new version (such a today, which was the first time I opened it on my laptop with 6.8). Is there a reason this happens and a way to prevent it? Whenever I have to do this, old data (bookmarks, reading list, notes, etc.) gets pushed to the server, and I end up having to delete it, which is a royal pain in the rear.
My desktop and laptop both run Linux. My phone is on Android, and fortunately hasn't seen this issue. When I had to do this on my laptop today there was a message that said "persisted access token data not found".
@vdeane Last time this specific issue was mentioned was 4 years ago.
What I can suggest is:
disconnect sync from desktop/laptop
backup anything you may need (bookmark,notes, reading, etc) within vivaldi.
Manual files backups are more prone to cause strange issues.
totally remove the versions you have on desktop/laptop
install a new clean copy and enable sync. Maybe you inherited some corrupted data from the past.
For future. Link to check for services status.
DoctorG Ambassador
Sync server could have had some issue or software update yesterday, perhaps that us the cause of re-login needed.