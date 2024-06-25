No sound from browser
-
Hi there,
Today I started my browser, and there was no sound. I do have some sound apps like steelseies GG and eartumpet.
However, there is no sound icon from the vivaldi app in the windows 11 settings.
Things that I ahve checked:
- Sound is allow in the vivaldi security settings.
- Tabs are not muted.
- Video is running, youtube or twitch doesnt matter it wont work.
- Run Vivaldi as admin.
- Restart PC.
- Change profile.
Audio from firefox or Spotify is working fine.
Vivaldi version: 6.8.3381.46
Windows version: 23H2 (OS Build 22631.3737)
Does anyone have an idea what I can test next?