Honestly I've always wondered why all of Vivaldi (all profiles) crash when something crashes when you do something in one profile, but, this is the first time I've experienced (at least that I can remember) where only the active window or profile crashed (can't be sure, since for that profile there was only one window open)... and the other profiles remained undisturbed.

Has Vivaldi improved something here, or has this always been the case? at least for me, when it crashes it usually brings down all profiles at the same time (up until now anyhow)