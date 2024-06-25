Unsolved How to completely uninstall Vivaldi on Mac (and start fresh)
GemuSensei
Hello everyone,
I hope you're all doing well! I'm new to Mac and have a question that I apologize if it's been asked before: How do I completely uninstall Vivaldi?
I want to reinstall it with fresh settings. When I uninstall the usual way (dragging to the trash), it seems to leave everything behind. When I reinstall, my themes, extensions, and settings are all still there.
I contacted Apple support, but they couldn't help since Vivaldi isn't their product. I'm hoping someone here can help me out!
Thank you in advance for your help and advice.
OakdaleFTL
@GemuSensei This is actually simple: Trash the Vivaldi.app folder in Applications and the Vivaldi folder in Application Support... That should do the trick!
Then download Vivaldi and set up to your liking.
Hi,
Depending on the reason, just create a new Profile, then you would delete the older one from Profile Manager.
Also,
You would Back up first since some settings are not in Sync.
Look below
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
OakdaleFTL
Yes, @Zalex108 , that's true!
So, @GemuSensei: Why -If you don't mind saying- do you want to "completely remove" your installation?
When deleting the Default folder in Application Support/Vivaldi folder does the same thing? (Or do you use more than one profile?)