Hello everyone,

I hope you're all doing well! I'm new to Mac and have a question that I apologize if it's been asked before: How do I completely uninstall Vivaldi?

I want to reinstall it with fresh settings. When I uninstall the usual way (dragging to the trash), it seems to leave everything behind. When I reinstall, my themes, extensions, and settings are all still there.

I contacted Apple support, but they couldn't help since Vivaldi isn't their product. I'm hoping someone here can help me out!

Thank you in advance for your help and advice.