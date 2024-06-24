how to export bookmarks?
-
How do i export my mobile bookmarks to another browser?
-
mib2berlin
@star23
Hi, you cant.
You can sync your device with a desktop install and export from there.
Cheers, mib
-
davidmiller5274 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
shaedrashiro
I would like vivaldi to implement the option to export bookmarks on Android.
-
mib2berlin
@shaedrashiro
Please vote for it with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46946/import-and-export-bookmarks
The tag PIPELINE shows, it is on the developers todo list, if it change to IN PROGRESS they actively work on it.
Cheers, mib
-
@star23
Starting with android 5.0, you can insert document provider into apps and access the data folders of any app, including the browser. It looks like this:
So you can get a file with bookmarks, then find in the Internet or write a script that converts the Vivaldi file format to the format of the browser you need. The formats are different! In the case of a small file, this can be done manually in any text editor.
Please, all technical "how to" questions are beyond the scope of this thread and probably the forum.