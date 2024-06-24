what does "upload: conflict with another client's data occurred" actually mean? (syncing Linux & Android devices)
I have Vivaldi (latest 6.8) on my Linux laptop , and Vivaldi (latest available 6.7) on my Android 'phone
On my desktop Vivaldi sync settings show "Upload: conflict with another client's data occurred"
There's no error showing on the Android device.
Why does this keep happening (it's far from the first time)
Is there really no way to resolve this apart from a data reset, and having to go through the rigmarole of setting passwords & rescue passwords & so on?
mib2berlin
@irritable
Hi, this was a bug but solved in 6.8, log out/in should solve this on your system.
Reset remote data delete nothing on your system, only on the server. I have done this many times, reset remote data on the most up to date device, connect again and Vivaldi upload the actual data to the server.
All other devices gets logged out, after login again they get the new data.
Cheers, mib