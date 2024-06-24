I have Vivaldi (latest 6.8) on my Linux laptop , and Vivaldi (latest available 6.7) on my Android 'phone

On my desktop Vivaldi sync settings show "Upload: conflict with another client's data occurred"

There's no error showing on the Android device.

Why does this keep happening (it's far from the first time)

Is there really no way to resolve this apart from a data reset, and having to go through the rigmarole of setting passwords & rescue passwords & so on?