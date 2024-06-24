@mib2berlin

Thanks! That helped, found the setting.

But still, I would suggest to the Vivaldi team to rethink this, since it is disruptive to suddenly have your browser behave entirely different. It is from a user experience and design perspective never a good idea to change something in a disruptive way, with even having a standard key like ENTER do something different than it should.

Also, the setting is kinda hidden - I would never have found it on my own, and guess many others won't either.

Constructive feedback;)

edit: if there is a change with major impact like that, there at least should be a popup after the installation at first start or something, giving users a choice: do you want the new ENTER button behaviour or the known one + the information where to change it again.