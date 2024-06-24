Anyway to recover encription key having only the Mobille?
I lost my PC recently and i had all my personal information on it. Now i do not have access to the encrypted key, besides the key on mobile phone, which is not the same key, there's any way to recover?
mib2berlin
@star23
Hi, if you are still logged in on mobile and have the encryption key there you can logout/in and create a new encryption key file. Use this to login on your desktop.
I would take a different way.
Reset the remote data, login and use a key you can remember.
Use this on desktop.
Such key systems are OK but I never trust them for important logins, the the same for password manager.
Cheers, mib