Yahoo mail not arriving in inbox
-
The last Yahoo message in my inbox was May 30. It's the same in both my Ubuntu computers that have Vivaldi. My other mail accounts are still working as always. Thunderbird mail is receiving all my Yahoo messages on these same computers, as is Google mail on my Android devices. I don't see anything in Settings that appears to have changed.
-
@frankp
Hi, my last mail is from Yesterday.
In the settings > Server do you get the green Verified label?
Do you use IMAP and OAuth?
Check the mail icon in the status bar for log entries.
Cheers, mib
-
Re: Yahoo mail not arriving in inbox
@mib2berlin Where the Verified label should be I see 'failed to fetch'. There's a button there to update the account but clicking on it does nothing. I'm using IMAP and Oauth. The log entries show 'Failed to process mail' and 'Error adding message body'. This is more than I saw before but I see no indication of what I can do about it. You've started me on the right path, seeing what the problem is. Can you help me further with correcting the problem? Thank you.
-
@mib2berlin said in Yahoo mail not arriving in inbox:
In the settings > Server do you get the green Verified label?
I don't know what 'Failed to process mail' meant but seems serious.
I will ask in the developer chat for help.
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Ambassador
-
@edwardp Update to my original post: I'm now getting Yahoo messages up to June 11. The logs still show 'Failed to process mail' and 'Error adding message body'. Following the link showed https everywhere to have one issue: something deprecated. I don't understand what that means or if I should do something about it. Or maybe it has nothing to do with my inbox problem? The article seems to show how to look for where the problem might be, but I still don't know what to do. Thank you for your help.
-
@edwardp @mib2berlin Further efforts showed a list of errors. I will try to show it here:
I don't understand any of this. Can something here be the cause of the trouble? If so, can it be fixed? Thank you for your patience with a slow learner.
-
@frankp
Hi, you still don't answer to my questions.
@mib2berlin said in Yahoo mail not arriving in inbox:
In the settings > Server do you get the green Verified label?
Do you use IMAP and OAuth?
If you use IMAP you can simply remove the account and add it again, this is often much easier than trouble shooting.
I post in the developer chat bug get no answer, I hope one of the mail developer steps by if they find some time.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Hi, mib. I thought I had answered that before:
Re: Yahoo mail not arriving in inbox
@mib2berlin Where the Verified label should be I see 'failed to fetch'. There's a button there to update the account but clicking on it does nothing. I'm using IMAP and Oauth. The log entries show 'Failed to process mail' and 'Error adding message body'. This is more than I saw before but I see no indication of what I can do about it. You've started me on the right path, seeing what the problem is. Can you help me further with correcting the problem? Thank you.
When I first set up Vivaldi Mail I had problems with my Yahoo account that I didn't have with my other accounts. I don't remember what was wrong or how it was made right. I think maybe after several attempts it finally worked without my knowing why. But maybe, as you say, a reinstall will be easier, considering that I don't know what I'm looking at if I do see where the problem is. I'll do a search and see if I can find which server ports I should be using before I remove the account. Then when I have time I'll try adding the account again.
Thank you for taking time for me.
--Frank
-
@frankp
HI, check Settings > Mail > Server this was one of the questions.
It show the server settings and has to be Verified = Green.
Vivaldi choose these settings automatically if you add an account but it doesn't hurt to write it down or take a screen shot.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Hi mib.
I checked that the IMAP server settings are what Yahoo says they should be and deleted the account. Now I can't add it again. There's a green check mark, but add account won't complete. I've tried with and without Oauth. I've clicked on the add manually button. I've copy-pasted the server names from the Yahoo IMAP settings page. The ports are what they should be. I've tried all these variations again and again. I keep seeing 'failed to fetch', 'invalid credentials', 'try again', and I can't remember what else. I keep getting the Yahoo account login page. The Yahoo help pages just tell me to do what I tell them is not working. The memory is returning that I went through all this when I first added that mail account. I can't remember how it was finally resolved. I'm beginning to suspect that this may be a Yahoo problem that is outside of what Vivaldi can do anything about. I'll try asking around later when I have some time. If you find out anything more about this please let me know. Thanks again.
--Frank
-
mib2berlin
@frankp
Did you can final the verification process on the Yahoo page?
Can you login to the web client?
If you want you use only password you have to create a new app password in Yahoo, you can use it only once if I remember correctly.
In Account > Security > Other ways to sign in
Yahoo has sometimes issues, more than other provider but not for days.
Maybe the OAuth token is outdated or broken after the Vivaldi update.
I have to go through the login process on Goggle every time Vivaldi gets a major update.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Many new issues re Yahoo, but now Vivaldi is popping up every minute demanding I log in again. It won't accept my login info. I'm already in , obviously, as I'm typing this, but continually closing the login window is preventing from doing anything else. I'll have to come back later and see if I can do anything here.
-
edwardp Ambassador
-
@edwardp The users in that thread did not report exactly the issue I faced. The pop-ups I got were not for Google or Yahoo, but for Vivaldi itself. And they didn't come a few times a day, but about once every minute, without relief. And I couldn't do as instructed and log in again; I was told my name or password were incorrect. However, after leaving everything for a day, when I came back to Vivaldi and got that pop-up, I logged in successfully and haven't been bothered with it since.