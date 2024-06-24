how to disable this type of file can harm your computer prompt
-
anyone know how to disable this warning when i download a .dmg? was downloading from here. thanks so much!
-
OakdaleFTL
@estrobink That's the step referred to by Apple as System Integrity Protection and it can be disabled...
But unless you need to add a patch to your system (such as a new WiFi Controller or new Boot Manager... both of which I've done!), why would you?
It's only one extra step in installing downloaded software -- a check that catches non-Apple Store apps, to give you a second chance to reconsider launching it.
Note: The procedure for disabling the SIP involves rebooting into recovery mode, launching the terminal app, doing a bit of DARWIN stuff and, then, rebooting normally. Then, after accomplishing your modification, going through the process again to turn SIP back on!
(Are you sure you want to permanently disable SIP?)
-
@OakdaleFTL oh thats too complicated for me then lol. why does this happen on vivaldi and not firefox or chrome tho?
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
That is AFAICT the Vivaldi/Chromium "this is a dangerous file" dialog. Aside from some other reasons, one reason it may show up is that the Safe Browsing security functionality (in Google services prefs) has been disabled, because it can't check if the download URL/site is known to provide malware, or not.
-
OakdaleFTL
@estrobink Yikes! I am now confused: No browser AFAIK triggers this... It's a function of the OS and its handling of .dmg files.
Are you sure?
You can download any old file. But opening a .dmg invokes the SIP, regardless of how it was got! (I think...!? )
-
@OakdaleFTL yes im sure this doesnt happen in firefox. just tried downloading the link in the original post and it didnt ask me to confirm it or anything.
-
OakdaleFTL
@estrobink Did you try to open the .dmg you downloaded via Firefox?
-
@yngve you were right! going to chrome://settings/security & changing "safe browsing" from no protection to standard protection fixed it! tysm!
-
@OakdaleFTL yes, it doesn't give me a prompt or anything when i open the one from firefox, it just opens, but yngve's suggestion worked :). thanks for the help!
-
OakdaleFTL
@estrobink You can't likely go wrong, listening to a Vivaldi Team member!
I've never monkeyed with Vivaldi's Security Settings! Always found the Mac's sufficient...
Did the file open okay? Were you able to install the software you wanted?