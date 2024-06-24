@estrobink That's the step referred to by Apple as System Integrity Protection and it can be disabled...

But unless you need to add a patch to your system (such as a new WiFi Controller or new Boot Manager... both of which I've done!), why would you?

It's only one extra step in installing downloaded software -- a check that catches non-Apple Store apps, to give you a second chance to reconsider launching it.

Note: The procedure for disabling the SIP involves rebooting into recovery mode, launching the terminal app, doing a bit of DARWIN stuff and, then, rebooting normally. Then, after accomplishing your modification, going through the process again to turn SIP back on!

(Are you sure you want to permanently disable SIP?)