Unsolved how to fix tab scroll issue?
If I have a lot of tabs open (vertically), then there is a scroll bar that I cannot use by using the scroll wheel on the mouse. If I disable tab scrolling, then the scroll bar can be used, but then I lose the ability to scroll through the tabs by holding the right mouse button and going through the scroll wheel.
So is there a way to either disable the scroll bar on the tabs and show all tabs (even if they are squished), or use the scroll bar with the scroll wheel, without disable the right mouse button+the scroll wheel?
thanks
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@sahands said in how to fix tab scroll issue?:
then there is a scroll bar that I cannot use by using the scroll wheel on the mouse
Hi - I don't understand this, you don't use scroll bars by using the wheel, that's the whole point. You click a scroll bar and drag it.
use the scroll bar with the scroll wheel, without disable the right mouse button+the scroll wheel?
Unfortunately no, these features are linked, for some silly reason.
Pesala Ambassador
@sahands I have no problem scrolling the tabs using the scroll-wheel on the tabs or on the scroll bar.
so then it looks like a bug
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@sahands It's not a bug until you can find a way to reproduce it in a clean profile so that others can also reproduce it and it can be reported so developers can see the problem and fix it.
It seems to happen on your system only so far, no others on the forum have reported a similar issue in 6.8 and I can scroll fine and so can Pesala. I'm on Win10 x64.
So, try to reproduce the problem in a clean profile.
Pesala Ambassador
@sahands In Settings, Tabs, Tab Cycling:Switch Tabs by Scrolling
can be enabled or disabled. Either way, I can still scroll the tabs by using the scrollwheel on the tab bar or in the tab cycler.Display Tab Cycler as List
can be enabled or disabled. Either way, I can still scroll the tabs by using the scrollwheel on the tab bar or in the tab cycler.
There are so many options in Vivaldi, it can be hard to replicate what you are reporting.
What settings have you enabled/disabled?
Hiding the Tab Thumbnails will remove the scroll bar on the tab bar, but only up to a point. If you open more tabs than will fit, the scroll bar will be displayed.
@Pesala I seem to be having an issue with the scrolling through tabs as well but a different issue. My tabs are set up (vertical, compact, no thumbnail) and from my understanding there is a selection where if you check (Enable Horizontal Scrolling Hold Shift key when "Switch tabs by Scrolling" setting is enabled.) it will more so let you scroll normally instead of through the tabs, is this correct? But whenever I have this checked it does absolutely nothing. It will prevent me from scrolling through tabs but doesn't allow me to scroll the page or the tab scroll bar which I thought was kind of the point of holding down shift. Maybe I'm misunderstanding the actual use of this or is that what it's supposed to do?
Pesala Ambassador
@d3f4ult Horizontal Tab Scrolling is not designed for Vertical Tabs.
@Pesala my settings:
In the past vivaldi used to make the thumbs smaller the more tabs that the user had opened, is there a way to enable that?