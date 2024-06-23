@sahands In Settings, Tabs, Tab Cycling:

Switch Tabs by Scrolling

can be enabled or disabled. Either way, I can still scroll the tabs by using the scrollwheel on the tab bar or in the tab cycler.

Display Tab Cycler as List

There are so many options in Vivaldi, it can be hard to replicate what you are reporting.

What settings have you enabled/disabled?

Hiding the Tab Thumbnails will remove the scroll bar on the tab bar, but only up to a point. If you open more tabs than will fit, the scroll bar will be displayed.