@sahands It's not confusing for me, because I pin my mail tab and always know exactly where it is. Further, if you open mail from the panel and then select the folder you want from the folder list (for me it's always All Messages), it takes you to the mail tab or opens a mail tab if there isn't one. The reason Vivaldi is my go-to browser is because mail is in the same window as the work I am doing. I am not interested in "solutions" like SeaMonkey, which keeps mail in a separate window.

All that said, Vivaldi's mail client can only open in one window, not multiple windows. So if you open it in one window and then open another window for all your numerous other tabs, that new window will not have mail client access. Then you can work in that new window to your heart's delight, and go to the old window for your mail whenever you want.

Of course the only problem with this approach is that if you want to start up with all your tabs from your last session, you can't really do that - because only the FIRST window you open will have mail capability, not subsequent ones. So you would have to save sessions, set the browser to open with Start Page or whatever, and then after you have your mail window open, you could open addition windows in which to re-open saved sessions. More work.

But it is doable, if it just makes you crazy to have mail in the same window with other tabs.