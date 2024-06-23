Selecting the Last Tab Used Tab in Workspace Not Working.

I have about 10 Workspace's.

In each Workspace I have a many Tab Stacks.

When I leave a Workspace I select the 1st Tab in the 1st Tab Stack.

When I come back to this Workspace, some time later, the Last Tab I had selected is not the one that opens, but seemingly some random tab in another Tab Stack, or it opens the Last Tab in the Last Tab Stack.

Now it used to work, about 6 or 8 Updates ago, but not since then.

A fix would be welcome, of course if you guys can reproduce it in house.

Also I don't see an Option for, Select Tab to Left on Tab Close.

I see "Activate Left Tab, IN ORDER", which still has the Tab Selection jumping all over the place.

I'd like, on Tab Close, it Selects the Tab to the Left, period.

If there is no Tab to the Left IN that Workspace it just opens a blank tab or otherwise stays in the Current Workspace.

If there is no Tab to the Left of that Tab Stack, it opens the Last Tab in the Left Tab Stack.

I also noticed that I have the Settings Tab Pinned in my 1st Workspace, 8th Tab & not in a Tab Stack, BUT when I open Settings in any other Workspace it drags the Pinned Settings tab from my 1st Workspace into the 1st tab slot of my Current Workspace. Where expected behavior would be to have navigation go to my 1st Workspace, 8th Tab, where it's Pinned.