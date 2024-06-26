having had slowdowns and zombie failures while using vivaldi on kubuntu20.04, upgraded the kubuntu one step to 22.04. This made vivaldi upgradeable from 3329 to 3381. The upgrades seemed smooth and complete, but after the 22.04 upgrade and 3381,I discovered that just activating the V menu button (upper left) causes a crash (see terminal error reports below) . It is possible to start the browser and use it but the use of V menu gives a cascade menu that is frozen at the WINDOW menu item and cursor cannot choose any other menu item (I discovered this while seeking to confirm version via the HELP item.

even though the workspaces and other features seems to be working along with settings configs and the toggles set by "vivaldi:// There dont seem to be any visible pop ups

I dont want to be locked out of the available menu items, how can I recover this? I do use a lot of workspaces and probably the window item that is frozen in the menu cascade is related to some faulty window. I have not yet tried deleting either a named workspace or the default unnamed workspace that is at top of name list.

any help much appreciated

tmay

Here is terminal feedback that had a workspace collection that apparently included some tabs with authentication and lazy load off

tyk@tyk-Latitude-E6420:~$ vivaldi [10751:10751:0622/183156.167421:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.kde.KWallet.isEnabled: object_path= /modules/kwalletd5: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NoReply: Message recipient disconnected from message bus without replying [10751:10751:0622/183156.167532:ERROR:kwallet_dbus.cc(112)] Error contacting kwalletd5 (isEnabled) [10751:10751:0622/183156.168197:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.kde.KLauncher.start_service_by_desktop_name: object_path= /KLauncher: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.kde.klauncher was not provided by any .service files [10751:10751:0622/183156.168220:ERROR:kwallet_dbus.cc(81)] Error contacting klauncher to start kwalletd5 libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed [10751:10751:0622/183156.249898:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.kde.KWallet.close: object_path= /modules/kwalletd5: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NoReply: Message recipient disconnected from message bus without replying [10751:10751:0622/183156.249927:ERROR:kwallet_dbus.cc(502)] Error contacting kwalletd5 (close) [10873:14:0622/183206.589739:ERROR:stun_port.cc(81)] Binding error response: class=4 number=1 reason=Unauthorized [10873:14:0622/183206.820164:ERROR:stun_port.cc(81)] Binding error response: class=4 number=1 reason=Unauthorized [10873:14:0622/183207.696487:ERROR:stun_port.cc(81)] Binding error response: class=4 number=1 reason=Unauthorized [10873:14:0622/183207.696742:ERROR:stun_port.cc(81)] Binding error response: class=4 number=1 reason=Unauthorized [10751:10751:0622/183209.179645:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [10751:10751:0622/183213.848312:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: no reply", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html (0) [0622/183228.205605:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0622/183228.209320:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0622/183228.219587:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0622/183228.219857:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found Segmentation fault (core dumped)

Here is a startup pointing to a new created workspace with on tag purposefully pointing to a workspace with only one tab http://

unsecured site tyk@tyk-Latitude-E6420:~$ vivaldi [11844:11844:0622/183838.277291:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.kde.KWallet.isEnabled: object_path= /modules/kwalletd5: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NoReply: Message recipient disconnected from message bus without replying [11844:11844:0622/183838.277406:ERROR:kwallet_dbus.cc(112)] Error contacting kwalletd5 (isEnabled) [11844:11844:0622/183838.278004:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.kde.KLauncher.start_service_by_desktop_name: object_path= /KLauncher: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.kde.klauncher was not provided by any .service files [11844:11844:0622/183838.278024:ERROR:kwallet_dbus.cc(81)] Error contacting klauncher to start kwalletd5 [11844:11844:0622/183838.357310:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.kde.KWallet.close: object_path= /modules/kwalletd5: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NoReply: Message recipient disconnected from message bus without replying [11844:11844:0622/183838.357358:ERROR:kwallet_dbus.cc(502)] Error contacting kwalletd5 (close) libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed [11844:11844:0622/183851.524773:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: no reply", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html (0) [0622/183903.959680:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0622/183903.965366:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0622/183903.978175:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0622/183903.978529:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found Segmentation fault (core dumped)

Here is version

Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=RestartToGainAccessToKeychain --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml http://main.nc.us Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/tyk/.config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type Null