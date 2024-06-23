I'm only opening new tab with gestures or with Ctrl+T so never ever using the new tab button (+) in tabs bar. It is just using some space there and annoy me.

Previously used this solution to remove the new tab button, but with the latest Vivaldi update it does not work properly any longer (Trash button that I use moved out of screen).

So I've made some modifications to make it work again with my setup:

#tabs-container > .resize {margin-right: -35px;} #tabs-container > .resize > .sync-and-trash-container {position: relative; left: -35px;} .newtab {display: none;}

Note: my tabs are displayed in one line without scrolling so I do not know if this solution work with scrolling or with multi-lines tab bar.