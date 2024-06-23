hello everyone.

in previous version, when i clicked on inbox, vivaldi mail was showing me only the mail in my inbox (read or unread). I'm a person that keeps less than 5 mail in my inbox most of the time. so it was neat.

now vivaldi mail loads them all at once, and i' don't even know which of those are actually in my inbox, trash or other folders without clicking on them and checking their location on top right.

and that filter button is not exactly doing what I want. it has options like "read, custom folders etc."

what I want is seeing what's in inbox, read or unread. without seeing moved stuff.

thank you all.