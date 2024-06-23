Change the order of displayed extensions
NetscapeNavigator
I would very much like to change the order of the extensions I have installed.
Currently: Example_3 Example_1 Example_2
What I want: 1 2 3
How does one change this order of how extensions are displayed?
mib2berlin
@NetscapeNavigator
Hi, you can move extension icons with holding Ctrl button.
Cheers, mib
NetscapeNavigator
Awesome, that worked. I wonder why there is no customize options. Mouse shortcuts are those things people learn about because someone told them, like you did now. An actually setting would be useful.